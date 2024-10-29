"If you can hold a stick, you can hold a gun" - Zelensky regime logic.

Adding, all from today:

❗️Ukraine has planned to mobilize another 160,000 people, 1 million 50 thousand have already been called up , - the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said in the Rada

Adding, they're finally acknowledging a long known fact:

❗️The Wall Street Journal reports increasing discontent in Ukrainian society regarding mobilization efforts.

⚡️ The military is struggling to recruit new soldiers, as volunteer numbers have dwindled, and many men are either evading conscription or seeking to leave the country illegally.





