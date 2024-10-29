© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If you can hold a stick, you can hold a gun" - Zelensky regime logic.
Adding, all from today:
❗️Ukraine has planned to mobilize another 160,000 people, 1 million 50 thousand have already been called up , - the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said in the Rada
Adding, they're finally acknowledging a long known fact:
❗️The Wall Street Journal reports increasing discontent in Ukrainian society regarding mobilization efforts.
⚡️ The military is struggling to recruit new soldiers, as volunteer numbers have dwindled, and many men are either evading conscription or seeking to leave the country illegally.