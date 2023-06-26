A ‘weakened Putin’ may be more inclined to ‘lash out’ following Wagner rebellion

Sky News host Peta Credlin has warned that a “weakened Putin” may be more inclined to lash out and use nuclear weapons following Wagner’s failed rebellion in Russia over the weekend. “What the events of the weekend prove is that this war is on a knife edge – it’s at a very precarious point and a full court press, by Ukraine, with the free world helping them has to happen so the war can be won in coming months,” Ms Credlin said. “The big risk is that a cornered Putin will try and claw back ground he’s lost by using part of his massive nuclear arsenal.” She said if Russian President Vladimir Putin went down the nuclear weapons path, there would have to be a “strong conventional counterstrike” by NATO. “These are grave times, and they’re also highly unpredictable – I don't think we really have a handle on what’s happening in Russia at the moment other than to say we have to be prepared for things to get worse before they get better,” Ms Credlin said.

