NWO: MAGA, Magus & the Roman Catholic church
Follower of Christ777
89 views • 7 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 10, 2024.


MAGA is the female version for the 5th degree in the hierarchy of the church of satan. MAGA stands for Make America Great Again as the slogan for Donald Trump’s presidential bid.


Magus is the male version for the 5th degree in the hierarchy of the church of satan. Simon Magus was the sorcerer or magician who had a following of deceived Roman citizens who considered Magus as a ‘god’ and ‘father’ according to this article: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Simon-Magus


Simon Magus was considered as a god while the popes of Rome, where Magus went, see themselves as God on earth, which is blasphemy in John 10:33.


“The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth."- Barclay Cap. XXVII, p. 218. Cities Petrus Bertanous, Pius V. - Cardinal Cusa supports his statement.


Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.


"...the Pope is as it were God on earth, sole sovereign of the faithful of Christ, chief of kings, having plenitude of power." Lucius Ferraris, in "Prompta Bibliotheca Canonica, Juridica, Moralis, Theologica, Ascetica, Polemica, Rubristica, Historica", Volume V, article on "Papa, Article II", titled "Concerning the extent of Papal dignity, authority, or dominion and infallibility", #1, 5, 13-15, 18, published in Petit-Montrouge (Paris) by J. P. Migne, 1858 edition.


The Pope is not only the representative of Jesus Christ, he is Jesus Christ himself, hidden under the veil of flesh." Catholic National July 1895.


"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

