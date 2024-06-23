Footage from the scene of the killing of two militants in Derbent.

The active phase of the counter-terrorism operation in Derbent has been completed, The National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported.

2 terrorists were eliminated.

adding: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan reports that the police eliminated four militants in Makhachkala. The death toll reached 10 (7 of them were law enforcement officers). There are also 25 casualties known.





