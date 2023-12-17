Create New Account
WEF Nazi's are pursuing Hitler's New World Order = Treason! (Schwab talking about a New World Order) ARREST ALL WEF POLITICIANS!
Perfect Society
209 Subscribers
275 views
Published 2 months ago

Pursuing a "4th industrial cyber attack You vill own nothing revolution" to impose a Satanic/Luciferian totalitarian corporate fascist New Vorld Order fourth Reich is treason.

Politicians pursuing getting rid of the US to impose a New World Order are guilty of treason and must be prosecuted and punished!

The original of this video was posted by the awesome BeachMilk on GAB 28-06-2023:

https://gab.com/BeachMilk

treasontraitorgenocidenwonew world orderbeastnazidepopulationbilderbergeugenicsbill gatespopulation reductionmass murderdavosworld economic forumwefcarbon tax scamid2020corporate fascismklaus schwabcbdcown nothingzionazisecofascismpowergrab

