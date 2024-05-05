Use of two Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain Vehicles - Transporting Russian Infantry - STORMING a Ukrainian Stronghold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the use of two Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain vehicles to transport infantry to storm a Ukrainian stronghold.
Under the cover of fire and a smoke screen, two vehicles successfully reached the dismount line, unloaded the squad and turned back, and the infantry began attacking enemy positions.