⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation _April 16, 2023_❗Text only❗

No Eng official video was made today, so there's this one with text only.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 April 2023)

Part I (see Part Il)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, the actions of 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed near Novosyolovskoye and Kuzyomovka (Luhansk People's Republic) and Masyutovka (Kharkov region).

💥The enemy losses were 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer. 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Torskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In Donetsk direction, the Wagner assault troops have liberated two neighbourhoods in the north-western and south-eastern part of Artyomovsk during the offensive. The Airborne Troops units were constraining the enemy movement on the flanks of the assault troops.





◽️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery strikes of the Yug Group of Forces have hit AFU units of the 77th Air Mobilisation Brigade attempting to counterattack Russian positions in the direction of Maloilyinovka and the 54th Mechanised Brigade near Sacco and Vancetti (Donetsk People's Republic). Aircraft made 6 sorties in the area, and Missile Troops and Artillery completed 43 firing missions in support of the troops.





💥The enemy losses were up to 145 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 2 D-20 howitzers, and 1 Uragan MLRS.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Ugledar and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, the activity of the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was suppressed near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were over 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer. 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region).





◽️In Kherson direction, as a result of the shelling, the enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

Part Il

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 127 areas. The command posts of the 125th and 102nd territorial defence brigades have been hit near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥Air defence facilities have intercepted 10 projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Smerch MLRS, as well as 3 HARM anti-radar missiles. In addition, 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Yegorovka, Nikolskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 407 airplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,760 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,689 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,086 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,600 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 9,542 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.