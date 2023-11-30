BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lower Your Energy Bills by 74% with "Integrative Design" Ideas Taken from America's "Greenest" Office Building
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
158 views • 11/30/2023

Courtesy of rmi.org.  Video going over the energy efficient design features of Rocky Mountain Institute's Basalt, Colorado office called the Innovation Center that uses 74% less energy than a comparable building of its size located in a similar climate..


Some features:

1. maximize passive solar design

2. super energy-efficient windows

3. natural, passive (non-mechanical) ventilation via casement windows that open and close

4. natural daylighting and light-emitting diodes (LED) when needed

5. super insulation

6. individual occupant climate-controlled work stations and office chairs

7. solar PV array

8. electrical vehicle (EV) charging

9. built to last over 100 YEARS,

10. and MORE!

Get your home and/or business to be like this by clicking-on the following:

tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Linktr.ee/GreenSunshinePowerCompany

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a free NZE (net zero energy) consultation for your home, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To schedule a free NZE consultation for your commercial or industrial building, fill-out: tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation

To share this video, use:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenestUSAofficeBuilding

leedus green building councilgreen buildingsrmirocky mountain instituteintegrative designpassive solar designev charging
