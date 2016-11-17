[Nov 17, 2016] Flat Earth Smarts - 10. Mapping 101. [Ajaycee 1844]

The most thorough analyses of the Gleason's map on FLAT EARTH!

[@FlatEarthDaveArchive]



Welcome back. It looks like this mapping puzzle is not going to go away, we don’t need a map but it’s a nice thing to have. Perhaps some of the maps we have are not so different from the world after all, we just don’t always look as closely as we should. Let’s take a closer look and go back-to-basics, we might be pleasantly surprised by some of the things we find.

