WWIII HAS ALREADY BEGUN: General Michael Flynn Warns That The Biden Admin Has Officially Triggered WWIII
1073 views • 6 months ago
WWIII HAS ALREADY BEGUN: General Michael Flynn Warns That The Biden Admin Has Officially Triggered WWIII & Is Attempting To Escalate The War Ahead Of Trump Taking Office Jan. 20th 2025— Gen. Flynn Breaks Down How NATO & The CIA Are Starting Wars All Over The Planet And Went On To Warn That Everybody Should Have Their Eyes On China
