Pets in Love





Jan 10, 2024





Skin and bones, with one leg incapacitated, he hides in the forest and hopes to be saved

Pedro, a frail and emaciated canine, was discovered limping through the bushes in search of food. Moved by pity, a compassionate man brought sustenance for him. Despite initial wariness, Pedro, sensing the man's benevolent intentions and enticed by the aroma, cautiously approached and eagerly consumed the proffered meal.





Skin and bones, with one leg incapacitated, Pedro presented a sorrowful and docile demeanor, allowing the man to draw near without resistance. His snout bore a conspicuous wound, and his legs exhibited damage, portraying a picture of fragility.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHFOtIe_-ac