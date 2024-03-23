© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | An Apocalyptic Point of No Return Veteran Matthew Hoh's Remarks at the UNSC Briefing on Ukraine
Ret. USMC Captain and Eisenhower Media Network Executive Director Matthew Hoh addresses the UN Security Council during its briefing on Ukraine (March 24, 2024)