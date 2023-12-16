The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Time To Trouble The Troublemaker!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
We have an amazing arsenal against the troubles that we all face.
From Intouch Ministries
Our Trials
Trouble is part of life, but God always provides what we need in order to endure.
1 Peter 1:3-9
Some people have the wrong idea about the Christian life. Once they become believers, they expect smooth sailing. However, Jesus made it clear that we’ll all face troubles. His own life was no exception—He endured false accusation, rejection, betrayal, and separation from His Father.
Jacob's Trouble - Lovehouse
