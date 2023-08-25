BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔴 LIVE August 4, 2023: Monetary Reform and the Truth About Money • Plus solutions • TAP Campfire Chat
Truth Action Project - TAP
Truth Action Project - TAP
25 views • 08/25/2023

🔴 LIVE August 4, 2023, 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST: Monetary Reform and the Truth About Money • Plus solutions: commerce media that are more equitable • Truth Action Project Campfire ChatHosted by Chris Steiner, Host of Liberation Station Radio Show (TheLiberationStation . com), joined by other panelists from the July 27, 2023 TAP Forum: Chuck Fall (GreenLibertyCaucus.org), Rita Jacobs and Howard Switzer from the Green Party, Wayne Walton, Community Currency Expert (HourMoneyJubilee.com), and Mike Zarzano (CountyCongress.com, MosaicKills.com, TheFloridaFix.com)

► Register to join on Zoom: Tinyurl.com/Aug-4-2023-TAP-Campfire-Chat

► Watch the July 27, 2023 TAP Forum on this topic: https://rumble.com/v32r2h2--live-july-27-2023-monetary-reform-and-the-truth-about-money-plus-solutions.html

► TruthActionProject.org/Socials:

• Streaming live on dLive, Facebook, Kick, Rumble, Twitch, Twitter, Vaughn Live, and Youtube

• Posted right afterwards on Bitchute, Brighteon, and Odysee

► Sign up for the TAP Newsletter and special announcements at http://TruthActionProject.org/Subscribe

► Please make a tax-deductible donation to help keep us going and growing at http://TruthActionProject.org/Donate. Become a TAP Member by making a recurring donation

economymoneyeconomicsfinancialcommunitycommercefinancelocal
