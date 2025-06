Dr. Reiner Fuellmich reports on the dangers of 5G technology | Stew Peters Network

Is 5G actually a greater threat than the bioweapon itself?Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is here to report his latest findings on the dangers of 5G technology.





5G microwave radiation is a far greater threat than the so-called “vaccine” because it effects everyone. Microwave radiation has been a weapon since the 1930s.





He references Dr. Barrie Trower, who is described as a “real life James Bond” and is an expert on the dangers of 5G.





We’ve gotten used to using microwave ovens but the radiation is a weapon and can be used to cause almost any symptoms of any disease.





The elites and globalists are using 5G technology to create a “kill switch” that can genocide entire populations. It can also be used for geoengineering.





Dead crops and livestock could be a result of 5G radiation.





In 2022, Federal Judge Frederic Block stopped Verizon from putting up cellular antennas in small Connecticut and Vermont towns clarifying that local governments can stop their construction. State and local governments need to ban 5G towers.





Watch this and other segments at https://StewPeters.com!