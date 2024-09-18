Emotional scenes as Russian soldiers are greeted & embraced by old women they have just liberated from Ukrainian Neo Nazi forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emotional scenes as Russian soldiers are greeted and embraced by old women they have just liberated from Ukrainian Neo Nazi forces.
This is the reality that @bbc @rtenews and @cnn are warned not to show you.
