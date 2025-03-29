Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 29 March 2025

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Krasnopolye, Ugroyedy, Prokhody, and Miropolskoye (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, an Israeli-made RADA radar, and a Nota electronic warfare station.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades and two assault brigades of the AFU close to Novoye, Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Krinichki (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 troops, a tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns including two Western-made. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

🚩The Yug Group of Forces liberated Panteleymonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Russian troops engaged formations of two jaeger brigades, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a special forces brigade near Starayaya Nikolayevka, Novoolenovka, Ulyanovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy lost up to 300 troops, a tank, a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian formations damaged formations of two mechanised brigades, two assault brigades and an assault regiment of the AFU close to Zelenoye, Kotlino, Yelizavetovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Kotlyarovka, Petrovskoye and Novosergeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The Ukrainian losses amounted to more than 480 troops, two tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns including a U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian troops engaged manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, a mechanised brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Yalta, Otradnoye, Voskresenka, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, three motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

🚩The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces liberated Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥Russian troops hit formations of a mechanised brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade near Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Dneprovskoye, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️Over 70 troops, a motor vehicle, and an electronic warfare station were neutralised.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, a workshop, storage areas and control posts of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 148 areas.

🔎 Air defence systems have shot down a U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bomb, HIMARS MLRS projectile as well as 73 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the AFU lost:

▫️660 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️48,952 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,569 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,532 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️23,064 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️33,499 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry