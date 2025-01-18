Imagining A Better World - One Great Work Warriors Roundtable

This discussion is more of and inquiry and ecncouragement of the imagination to visualize a better world- one free of the draconian elements that have plagued this planet for eons.. It all goes back to Eternal Principles and living thru them. It includes the Golden Rule, yet more precise and expansive. Any village, town, society needs to be built on a solid foundation of Universal Morality, Codes of Consciousness and equal availability of education to properly understand them & live by.. Speaking in regards to Natural Law, it is not man made and cannot be corrupted.. Unfortunately for far too long, some of the laws of nature have been distorted and used against us by archonic, demonic & draconian forces. Something we must reconcile if we are to truly live in a better world.





