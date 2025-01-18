BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Imagining A Better World - One Great Work Warriors Roundtable
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
This discussion is more of and inquiry and ecncouragement of the imagination to visualize a better world- one free of the draconian elements that have plagued this planet for eons.. It all goes back to Eternal Principles and living thru them. It includes the Golden Rule, yet more precise and expansive. Any village, town, society needs to be built on a solid foundation of Universal Morality, Codes of Consciousness and equal availability of education to properly understand them & live by.. Speaking in regards to Natural Law, it is not man made and cannot be corrupted.. Unfortunately for far too long, some of the laws of nature have been distorted and used against us by archonic, demonic & draconian forces. Something we must reconcile if we are to truly live in a better world.


As always, our group works & individual platforms can be found in one convenient place:

https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors

Keywords
freedomsocietynatural lawdancekarmauniversal lawhermeticgreat workfirst principleart of lifebetter living
