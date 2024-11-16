A talk with the mother of a life-long sentenced prisoner





Prisoner Sameh Al-Shoubaki from Qalqilya was arrested on October 25, 2003 and sentenced to life imprisonment plus 17 years. On October 25, 2024, the prisoner will enter his 23rd year in prison.

Before his arrest, he was pursued for 7 months and was subjected to several assassination attempts, which he survived. He is from a Palestinian family that hails from the central Palestinian coast, specifically from the town of Sayyidna Ali or the town of the Sanctuary of Sayyidna Ali, which the occupation called the city of "Herzliya" after its occupation. The Al-Shoubaki family was affected by what many Palestinian families were affected by, expulsion and displacement from their homeland by the Zionist occupation and its gangs. As our prisoner says, three events contributed to shaping his resistance upbringing: (the Nakba and what accompanied it, the prisoner exchange deal in 1985, and the Intifada of the Stones that broke out in 1987). These events formed events that left a great impact on shaping the personality of the prisoner leader Sameh Al-Shoubaki.

Reporting: mohammad nazzal

Filmed: 08/11/2024

