Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 2, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2208 - Today is a green show! The brain is the battlefield of the future. Tesla recalls 2 million cars. 8 signs that we are not in Kansas anymore! The USA has become a cross between a really bad science fiction movie and a freak show! They don’t want a nation of critical thinkers! Gen Z workers are so confused. Raise your kids right. Plus much more! High energy must listen show!