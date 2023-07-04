The hosts of The Wayne Dupree Podcast greatly appreciate the Whistleblowers' Movement and the New Federal State of China for taking the lead in differentiating between China and the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/26/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】The hosts of The Wayne Dupree Podcast greatly appreciate the Whistleblowers' Movement and the New Federal State of China for taking the lead in differentiating between China and the Chinese Communist Party, and they consider this to be one of the most brilliant maneuvers. The hosts also express that, in fact, both Americans and Chinese people share similar aspirations for freedom and taking care of their families.
6/26/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】韦恩·杜普里播客的主播们都很赞赏爆料革命、新中国联邦开了区分中国和中共的先河，而且认为这是最高明的做法之一。主播们还表示，美国人和中国人其实都一样向往自由、照顾家庭等诉求。
