Yemen: CENTCOM video fighter jets taking off from a runway with the words “Give ’em Hell Harry"

US confirms attacks on Yemen

CENTCOM published a video on X (last night) of fighter jets taking off from a runway with the words “Give ’em Hell Harry,” which may be a reference to the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

The Houthis said they launched two ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, and attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.

Adding about 'The Atlantic' incident:

Trump's most recent about this, then prior info to this:

Trump is not upset about the scandal involving the leak of data on strikes in Yemen, calling the incident the 'only glitch in 2 months,' NBC reports.

"Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he's a good man," Trump admitted he still has confidence in US National Security Advisor.

Trump’s top national security officials accidentally sent Yemen STRIKE PLANS to editor of leading neoliberal magazine

The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg says he was included in a Signal messaging chain detailing US plans to attack the Houthis hours before operations began.

A sample of the conversation:

💬 Vice-President Vance: “@Pete Hegseth if you think we should do it let’s do it. I just hate bailing Europe out again.”

💬 Defense Secretary Hegseth: “I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC. But Mike [Waltz] is correct, we are the only ones on the planet (on our side of the ledger) who can do this.”

💬 S M (presumably WH deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller): "As I heard it, the president was clear: green light, but we soon make it clear to Egypt and Europe what we expect in return...If the US successfully restores freedom of navigation at great cost there needs to be some further economic gain extracted in return."

💬 A follow-up message by Hegseth contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing.

The White House has confirmed that Goldberg had been sent the classified military planning info by mistake.

The Atlantic and its editor-in-chief have been a longtime source of Trump’s ire, with the president dubbing it a “failing magazine” and calling Goldberg out by name over his previous false reporting.

‘I think I’ve discovered a MASSIVE security breach’ – The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg on the group chat leak

‘This is a guy that PEDDLES IN GARBAGE’ – US Defense Secretary BLASTS The Atlantic editor-in-chief

💬 “You're talking about a DECEITFUL and highly DISCREDITED so-called journalist who's made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again,” US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth SLAMMED The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

💬 “Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that,” Hegseth emphasized.



