Why Did Russia Use Hypersonic Missiles to Attack Ukraine?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
March 26, 2023
In this video, we'll explore why Russia has chosen to use many hypersonic missiles to strike Ukraine.
This video will explore the strategic reasons behind Russia's use of hypersonic missiles to strike Ukraine. We'll also look at the potential consequences of this action and discuss what the future holds for the region.
Support us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...
SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy
For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffMBi5dx5Bw