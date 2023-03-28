BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did Russia Use Hypersonic Missiles to Attack Ukraine?
High Hopes
High Hopes
113 views • 03/28/2023

US Military News


March 26, 2023

In this video, we'll explore why Russia has chosen to use many hypersonic missiles to strike Ukraine.


This video will explore the strategic reasons behind Russia's use of hypersonic missiles to strike Ukraine. We'll also look at the potential consequences of this action and discuss what the future holds for the region.


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffMBi5dx5Bw


attackrussiawarus military newsukrainestrategyconsequenceshypersonic missiles
