Syria's New Justice Minister Personally Gives Order To Execute Woman - 2015 video resurfaces reportedly showing Justice Minister of al-Qaeda-linked government Shadi al-Waisi (pictured) presiding and giving religious ruling to murder woman accused of prostitution.

Footage of ongoing extrajudicial killings by moderately inclusive representatives of the new Syrian authorities against representatives of the fled authorities and other undesirables. (sorry didn't upload the several videos lately).

Pregnant young Palestinian woman Duaa Mahdi was killed along with her husband, Waseem Al-Shoubaki, and her fetus due to relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza City, just two weeks after she earned her PhD in Quranic Interpretation.

Russian journalist Alexander Martemyanov has died as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on a car on the Donetsk-Gorlovka motorway.

Ukrainian terrorists hit a civilian car carrying journalist Aleksandr Martemyanov.

