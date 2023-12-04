BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Jr: 300 scientists said Anthony Fauci would start a global pandemic. They were right.
78 views • 12/04/2023

In 2014, 300 scientists warned Anthony Fauci would start a global pandemic.


Following the escape of three bugs from high-profile labs, these 300 scientists sent a letter to President Obama, urging him to shut down Anthony Fauci's gain-of-function research.


Obama issued a moratorium and shut down 18 of the worst projects by Anthony Fauci. In the end, he really didn't shut them down. Instead, Obama moved the research offshore to places like Ukraine, the former Soviet State of Georgia, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.


Now, it is widely accepted that COVID-19 originated from that very lab in Wuhan, China. The 300 scientists were right when they said Anthony Fauci would start a global pandemic.


@RobertKennedyJr

 https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1731759027120447632?s=20

Keywords
population controlbioweaponglobal pandemiccovidplandemicgain of functionexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
