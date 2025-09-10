BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Scared to Death: From BSE to Global Warming: Why Scares are Costing Us the Earth by Christopher Booker and Richard North
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
42 views • 1 week ago

"Scared to Death: From BSE to Global Warming: Why Scares are Costing Us the Earth" by Christopher Booker and Richard North is a compelling exploration of the pervasive and often damaging scares that have characterized Western society in recent decades. The authors meticulously dissect the pattern behind these scares, revealing how they typically begin with a misinterpreted or manipulated scientific threat, which is then amplified by the media and campaign groups. This amplification leads to disproportionate and often irrational responses from politicians, resulting in significant economic and social harm. The book examines a series of high-profile scares, including salmonella in eggs, BSE (mad cow disease), the Millennium Bug, bird flu, DDT, passive smoking, asbestos and global warming, illustrating how each follows a similar trajectory of fear and overreaction. For instance, the BSE crisis, driven by inconclusive scientific evidence, led to a costly ban on British beef exports and the unnecessary slaughter of millions of cattle. The authors argue that the fear of global warming, in particular, has been exploited for political gain and social control, with figures like Al Gore and the IPCC being criticized for promoting flawed models and exaggerated claims. Despite the grim subject matter, the book also highlights the importance of independent scientific research and critical thinking, celebrating those who have challenged the prevailing narratives and advocated for a more balanced approach. Ultimately, Booker and North urge readers to remain skeptical of sensationalist media, demand transparency from authorities and support evidence-based decision-making to counteract the costly and often unnecessary scares that continue to shape our world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

