Rep. Claudia Tenney is calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Joe Biden “ASAP”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) is calling on Congress to impeach and remove Joe Biden “ASAP”.

The Gateway Pundit:

Tenney was addressing the release of Obama administration documents showing then Vice President Biden went against official policy to orchestrate the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin who was investigating the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma that was paying Biden’s son Hunter large sums of money as part of a bribery and influence scheme involving both men. Tenney made her remarks Friday evening on the Fox Business Network show the Evening Edit with host Elizabeth MacDonald.

Tenney sits on the House Ways and Means Committee that interviewed the IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden investigation by now Special Counsel David Weiss. The whistleblowers told the committee they were blocked by Weiss’ staff from pursuing investigative leads pointing to Joe Biden.

Tenney said, “Here we have Joe Biden. I just think it couldn’t be more blatant and this guy needs to be impeached and removed ASAP.”

Tenney was confident that impeachment or an impeachment inquiry will take place when Congress returns in mid-September.

Tenney also said she thought that some Senators would go along with an impeachment “and that’s it for Joe Biden.”







