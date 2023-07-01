BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lights moving through dense storm clouds on colour night vision June 2023
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
84 views • 07/01/2023

#camera #skywatching #planespotting Teaching about the things you will see on Color night vision 2.5-4k security cameras that are often used to fool new people in the field especially if you replace the audio and blur it Its Best to click the link and watch the full break down on live show cheers Paul

ufoufostechcamerajetplanenewzealandlensskywatchuapskywatchingnightvisionseccamfisheye
