"At a Pro-Israel protest in New York City, Zionist Activists Spoke with me and Explicitly called for Arab/ Palestinian Genocide." - Oct 9, 2023

"At a Pro-Israel protest in New York City, Zionist activists spoke with me and explicitly called for Arab/ Palestinian genocide." - Jeremy Loffredo (https://twitter.com/loffredojeremy/status/1711861371497840680)
Jeremy Loffredo covers a Monday, October 9 pro-Israel demonstration in New York City's Times Square, where demonstrators issued explicit calls for the genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, where Israel is conducting massive bombing operations in response to a militant surprise attack. ||| The Grayzone |||
