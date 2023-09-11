Tommy Tuberville Vs The Military | EpiSOLO #22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tommy Tuberville is battling the military and trying to stop them from using our tax money to fund abortions for service members, and we can help him. We also discuss the leftist cult and show proof that you are the carbon the elites want to eliminate.
Links Discussed
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-66745271
https://catholicvote.org/sen-lee-stands-with-tuberville-in-fight-to-end-abortion-in-the-military/?mkt_tok=NDI3LUxFUS0wNjYAAAGOGFiJUCFWuO1Mr7h-hdtv9QJITFlZSjFjQO7nl7Dig9qrzPc-l8t3Mi9RcoqTzDRCo1tRmJ_
