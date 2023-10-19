Shouq Al-Najjar in Gaza displaced by Israeli air strikes asks the world to speak up (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/U9v7QTE7arw?si=Ns0SsFdWmzLeBpoy
19 October 2023 Shouq Al-Najjar, a resident of Gaza, recounts her family's harrowing journey to safety during the recent Israeli air strikes. The devastation, uncertainty, and unimaginable loss experienced by her and countless others serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict.
Shouq's story highlights the urgent need for global attention and action in the face of the ongoing crisis.
Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH
Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG
Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye
Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye