"AJ Rice Unfiltered: The Left, the Woke Agenda, and the Death of Humor"
1
29 views • 7 months ago
In this thought-provoking and unapologetically edgy episode, Peter Demos sits down with AJ Rice to dissect the cultural chaos of our times. They tackle the left’s woke agenda, the war on satire, and how cancel culture is suffocating comedy. From the surprising diversity within President Trump’s cabinet—built on experience, not virtue-signaling—to the chilling consequences of a humorless society, this conversation pulls no punches. Together, they explore how the death of humor feeds fascism, hurts both political sides, and endangers free thought.Show more
Check out AJ Rice's new book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2BF9YR8?ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_61VQBBAAK35TBBG483SZ&skipTwisterOG=1&bestFormat=true&newOGT=1
Peter Demos Website:
https://www.peterdemos.org/
Demos Family Kitchen:
https://demosfamilykitchen.com/
