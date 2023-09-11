BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Klaus Schwab Genocidal Mad Scientist WEF Weapons of Mass Murder
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
182 views • 09/11/2023

dew, wef, sci-fi, Klaus Schwab, almighty god, September 11, deception bytes, DeceptionBytes Is This For Real? Sunday, September 10 2023

9-11 was just the beginning, of their Raid of debaucher on immoral sin-filled men. They can justify it in their minds because of men's sins. Give them no excuse to justify their mass murder campaign.

Only a clean heart, mind, and soul can stand in the presence of an Almighty God. Purify your hearts oh sinner let the King of Glory enter in.

Klaus Schwab Genocidal Mad Scientist WEF Weapons of Mass Murder

It isn't Science Fiction Any Longer!

You Need Jesus! This is from the Pit of Hell. Only God can cast out the Devil of this Magnitude. You might want to take your religion more seriously! Around the World! Turn from this demonic technology. Turn your heart to God. Live off the Grid! Only gold and silver coins are money. Start to live a Godly Moral life. God's laws are written in you when you were born. Power of Salvation. The Gospel of Jesus Christ

DEW WEAPONS ARE GLOBAL/ SMART CLOTHING/ YOUR CAR IS SPYING ON YOU

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OGlq16uI1XaT/

Keywords
dewseptember 11wefalmighty godklaus schwabscifydeception bytes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy