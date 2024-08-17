BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SURVIVING VENTS & THE ADL 🎙 WITH DAVE GAHARY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 9 months ago

Friday, May 10, 2024


Dave Gahary is an investigative reporter, radio talk show host, author, and former nuclear propulsion plant operator for the US Navy. He is the author of a book about the attack on the USS Liberty (AGTR-5) "Erasing the Liberty" which is being brought to a wider audience via a full-length feature film. Dave has also prevailed in a federal suit brought by the New York Stock Exchange in an attempt to silence him.


Dave also runs a 24/7 Internet radio network, Speak Free Radio, which brings together the some of today's most talented hosts.


Today we will talk to him about surviving the ventilator treatment and the smears against him from the ADL.


Follow Maryam:

▶ Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/

▶ Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/

▶ Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere

▶ Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein


▶ Support the Show:

https://www.givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

https://cash.app/$MaryamHenein


▶ WEBSITES:

www.honeycolony.com

www.simplytransformative.com

www.maryamhenein.com


▶ CONTACT:

Twitter: @maryamhenein

Email Maryam: [email protected]

Visit: maryamhenein.com


▶ PROMOTIONAL LINKS:

PREORDER the George Floyd Book https://maryamhenein.com/product/george-floyd-book/

DONATE to the George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

NEW George Floyd MOVIE https://www.mymoviesplus.com/products/the-real-timeline

Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/


K&E: http://kirkelliottphd.com/MaryamHenein/

Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony

Dr. Group's 6-Day Colon Cleanse: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/6-day-colon-cleanse/

Global Healing Oxy-Powder: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/global-healing-center-oxy-powder/

Dr. Group's Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/harmful-organism-cleanse-kit/

Dr. Group's Body Cleanse Starter Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/body-cleanse-starter-kit/

ALL Global Healing Products: https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=global+healing

ALIVE WATER: http://www.AliveWaters.Com/discount/ks?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3Dks%26utm_campaign%3Dks%26utm_source%3Dleaddyno%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate


Source: https://rumble.com/v4tzfkl-surviving-vents-and-the-adl-with-dave-gahary.html


Thumbnail: https://www.newsr.in/video/20240510/16892696/Surviving-Vents-amp-The-ADL-With-Dave-Gahary.htm


https://maryamhenein.substack.com/p/surviving-vents-and-the-adl-with


https://GTVflyers.com


https://www.adl.org/resources/blog/jewish-problem-conference-kentucky-brings-together-antisemites-extremists-across

Keywords
propagandaadlmaryam heinengdldave gaharymulti pronged attackoverton windowntnt6surviving vents
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy