SURVIVING VENTS & THE ADL 🎙 WITH DAVE GAHARY

Dave Gahary is an investigative reporter, radio talk show host, author, and former nuclear propulsion plant operator for the US Navy. He is the author of a book about the attack on the USS Liberty (AGTR-5) "Erasing the Liberty" which is being brought to a wider audience via a full-length feature film. Dave has also prevailed in a federal suit brought by the New York Stock Exchange in an attempt to silence him.





Dave also runs a 24/7 Internet radio network, Speak Free Radio, which brings together the some of today's most talented hosts.





Today we will talk to him about surviving the ventilator treatment and the smears against him from the ADL.





