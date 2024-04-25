Pro-Hamas Protestors are Herded By the Violent Red/Green Axis to Destroy America | Vaccine Hesitancy Will Be Used as an Excuse For Outbreaks | Christian Music Industry Fails to Promote Christianity

Follow BBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Kingdom Kandy, and Kingdom Cup. Also, choose preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0 and MyMattress Topper 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Prepare your food supply with mRNA Vaccine free and organic Texas freeze-dried beef at https://freedomfirstbeef.com and use the code BATTLE for 15% off.

- Get your medical preparedness kits with key medicines including Amoxicillin, Z-Pack, Ivermectin, and more at https://twc.health/ffn. Use the code BATTLE for 10% off. Which kit fits your plan?

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://4freedommobile.com Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.





Sources:

https://www.frontpagemag.com/columbia-u-pro-hamas-protesters-call-for-killing-of-jewish-students-praise-jihad-murderers/

https://gellerreport.com/2024/04/columbia-presidents-on-9-11-attacks-terrorism-is-a-form-of-protesting.html/

https://thepostmillennial.com/seattle-students-to-stage-school-walk-out-on-first-day-of-passover-sponsored-terrorist-affiliated-groups





https://realclearwire.com/articles/2024/04/22/the_intifada_comes_to_america_now_what_150827.html

https://allarab.news/iranian-regime-escalates-hijab-mandate-through-sexual-violence-beatings-against-women/

https://www.casparmccloudmusic.com/

https://www.upperroomfellowship.org/

http://knights-of-the-golden-circle.blogspot.com/2012/09/jesse-james-poisoned-lincolns-assassin.html