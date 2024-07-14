Thomas Crooks, Classmate said that he was Bullied in School

U.S. law enforcement officials found no indications that the suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump was a supporter of any ideology, nor were there any indications that the suspect suffered from mental illness, the FBI stated.

His classmate, in a interview said that he was bullied in school.

Trump Shooter Rejected from High School Rifle Club Due to Poor Marksmanship, Former Members Say

Thomas Crooks previously attempted to join his high school’s rifle club but was rejected and asked not to return, according to two former team members who spoke to ABC News.

Crooks attended the club’s preseason sessions, held before tryouts, but did not advance to the tryouts, the two team members said. Both described Crooks as a "bad shot," with one noting that he wasn't a good "fit."

"He didn't just fail to make the team -- he was asked not to come back because of how bad a shot he was. It was considered dangerous," classmate Jameson Myers told ABC News.

BREAKING! Police Officer Confronted Shooter Before He Fired at Trump, AP Sources Say

Associated Press reports that not long before shots rang out, rally goers noticed a man climbing to the top of a nearby building and warned local law enforcement, according to two law enforcement officials.

One officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward former President Donald Trump. That's when U.S. Secret Service counter snipers shot him, said the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.