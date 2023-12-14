WATCH THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO - YOUR CHILDREN YOUR CHOICE - ACT NOW! LearnTheRisk.org

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Before you inject your kids with neurotoxins like Thimerosal (Ethyl Mercury) Adjuvent (Aluminum) Formaldehyde, MRC-5 human diploid cell taken from 3 months of aborted fetus, EDUCATE YOURSELF!

Follow the website made by Brandy Vaughn, a whistleblower who sacrifice her own life to share a vital information Learn The Risk





https://learntherisk.org/





The future of our planet lies in our hands, stop being ignorant and apathetic with our surrounding, we have a responsibility to protect our children and future generations from the hand of evil corporations and our corrupt government.