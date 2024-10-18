A conversation including various thoughts and opinions on the 2024 presidential election, including interviews with Robert Scott Bell and Jonathan Emord as well as clips of David Martin, David Icke, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The following topics are discussed:

Should We Vote For President This Election? - 00:11

Can We Trust Trump & His Alliance With Kennedy Despite Trump's Actions During the Pandemic? - 02:38

Health Freedom - 10:03

Freedom of Speech - 13:49

Sovereignty - 19:46

Peace - 23:10

Election 2024: What's Really At Stake? (In Brief) - 26:34

For additional context and to check out our previous work: https://wearechangechicago.wordpress.com/2024/10/18/election-2024-whats-really-at-stake/