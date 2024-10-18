BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Election 2024: What's Really At Stake
We Are Change Chicago
We Are Change Chicago
98 views • 7 months ago

A conversation including various thoughts and opinions on the 2024 presidential election, including interviews with Robert Scott Bell and Jonathan Emord as well as clips of David Martin, David Icke, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The following topics are discussed:

Should We Vote For President This Election? - 00:11

Can We Trust Trump & His Alliance With Kennedy Despite Trump's Actions During the Pandemic? - 02:38

Health Freedom - 10:03

Freedom of Speech - 13:49

Sovereignty - 19:46

Peace - 23:10

Election 2024: What's Really At Stake? (In Brief) - 26:34

For additional context and to check out our previous work: https://wearechangechicago.wordpress.com/2024/10/18/election-2024-whats-really-at-stake/

trumphealth freedomfreedomobesitydiabetesnwonew world orderpresidential electionwhofreedom of speechpeacesovereigntymedical freedomrfk jrvaersfreedom of the presscovid-1984excess mortalitypublic health crisismyocarditiselection 2024mandate freedomexcess deathmahareal not rare
