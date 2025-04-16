BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Gift of Justification and Redemption
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
4 views • 5 months ago

Are you still unsure what justification by faith truly means? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through the biblical truth of our redemption, the role of the Holy Spirit, and the full impact of being justified in Christ.

Many believers struggle with assurance—wondering if they’re truly saved, truly free, and truly redeemed. Pastor Webster reminds us that salvation is a complete gift—all yours at no cost. Through scriptures like Romans 5, Acts 13, and 2 Corinthians 5, we explore how justification changes our status before God, fills us with His Spirit, and brings us into right standing—not by works, but by grace through faith.

📌 In This Episode:
    The beauty of redemption through Christ's blood
    Why justification means your guilty verdict has been overturned
    The role of the Holy Spirit in salvation
    How to know you truly belong to God
    The joy that flows from being declared righteous

💬 If you’ve ever asked, “Am I really saved?” or “What happens when I’m justified?”—this episode is for you.

🙏 Be encouraged and share this with a friend who needs to hear the truth about God's free gift of salvation.

Keywords
spiritual growthjustification by faithchristian podcastreformed theologyredeemed by the bloodroderick websterchristian encouragementwords from the wordsalvation explainedgospel teachingwhat is justificationholy spirit in salvationromans 5 justificationacts 13 forgivenessfaith and gracebible devotionalskjv teaching
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

02:09The Gift of Redemption

02:29Understanding Justification

03:49The Role of the Holy Spirit

05:16Living in the Spirit

07:07Rejoicing in Justification

10:39Conclusion and Final Thoughts

