The Gift of Justification and Redemption

Are you still unsure what justification by faith truly means? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through the biblical truth of our redemption, the role of the Holy Spirit, and the full impact of being justified in Christ.



Many believers struggle with assurance—wondering if they’re truly saved, truly free, and truly redeemed. Pastor Webster reminds us that salvation is a complete gift—all yours at no cost. Through scriptures like Romans 5, Acts 13, and 2 Corinthians 5, we explore how justification changes our status before God, fills us with His Spirit, and brings us into right standing—not by works, but by grace through faith.



📌 In This Episode:

The beauty of redemption through Christ's blood

Why justification means your guilty verdict has been overturned

The role of the Holy Spirit in salvation

How to know you truly belong to God

The joy that flows from being declared righteous



