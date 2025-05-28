© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After African Countries Told Uncle Rufus To Go & Whistle After His Attempt To Convince African Leaders That Burkina Faso' Leader Is a Threat, He Returns Home & Claims There's A 40% Terrorism Rise In Africa. They're Already Manufacturing Global Consent To Invade East & West African Countries. The US ET Al Don't Just Operate On A Narcissistic Level, But Are Bloody Psychopaths.