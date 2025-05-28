BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
After African Countries Told Uncle Rufus To Go & Whistle After His Attempt To Convince African Leaders That Burkina Faso' Leader Is a Threat
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
114 views • 3 months ago

After African Countries Told Uncle Rufus To Go & Whistle After His Attempt To Convince African Leaders That Burkina Faso' Leader Is a Threat, He Returns Home & Claims There's A 40%  Terrorism Rise In Africa. They're Already Manufacturing Global Consent To Invade East & West African Countries.  The US ET Al  Don't Just Operate On A Narcissistic Level, But Are Bloody Psychopaths.

Keywords
countriesafter africantold uncle rufus to go andwhistle after his attempt to convinceafrican leaders that burkinafasoleader is a threat
