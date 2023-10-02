Apocalypse in New York! Monstrous flood in the largest city in the USA!

KN News





Sep 30, 2023





"This is a life-threatening storm," the New York governor said.

A month's worth of precipitation fell in just a few hours on Friday, meteorologists said.

Up to 20 cm of rain fell in some parts of the city.

City authorities declared a state of emergency.

Video footage shows people walking in knee-deep water.

Many streets and basements are flooded.

Car traffic is almost paralyzed, cars have difficulty moving in the water.

The flooding caused major disruptions to the New York City subway system and the Metro North commuter rail system.





