SRA Survivor Lisa: Her Story and Recovery

Join Max as she talks with Lisa about SRA, MK-Ultra and how she dealt with repressed memories. They explain flashbacks, nightmares, dissociation, recovered memories and balancing recovery with daily life. Lisa and Max discuss having been overachievers, feeling crazy as new memories flood in and how to juggle the enormity of the abuse endured. The pair end with describing the various methods of healing and the role of God in restoring them to life.