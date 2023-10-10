Burn Back Better

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unjected was born from a profound vision – a vision to cultivate a space where individuals could come together not only for love and friendship but also for a profound sense of belonging. It's more than just companionship; it's about forging deep connections based on understanding and shared values that unite us as a community.
Today, we have the privilege of delving into the inspiring journey of Shelby Hosana Thomson, a visionary leader who has harnessed the power of community, love, and shared values to make a difference in the lives of many. Please join us in welcoming Shelby as she shares her remarkable story and the extraordinary impact of Unjected.
