© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2n6ejmb7b9
0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
The Lao government uses infrastructure loan projects to carry out corruption. This is also the most common corruption method used by the CCP kleptocrats, stealing public wealth through various infrastructure constructions.
老挝的政府以基础建设贷款项目进行腐败，这也是中共盗国贼最常用的腐败手段，通过各种基础设施建设盗取公共财富。
#LFATV @moschinese @mosenglish