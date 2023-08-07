BIDEN'S, WHO SAYS THEY ARE IMPOSTER'S?

THE TRUTH ABOUT BIDEN IN 1972 the real Joe Biden’s family, was taken over by a dolichocephalic long narrow faced dark eyed imposter to be used in his campaign to be elected to the senate using Joe Bidens name. Which he succeeded in doing, with consummate ease, entering the senate in 1973 as Imposter Joe Biden. Within a week or so of his senate win, at the end of 1972, the family who had helped the imposter get elected, were almost totally decimate, murder or accident possibly, but one hell of a coincidence. Imposter had finished with the Biden Family and needed freedom to get into his nefarious activities, of the next 51 years, as a massive number of imposters. Even in the very first year, two imposters showed up. In August 1973, a completely different imposter, went to Russia representing the USA. If any one really thinks imposters for 51 years were there for the good of any Americans they need to think again. I believe they have been imposters to rape and pillage the entire earth, while destroying America from within, and make criminally treasonous demon rats all into multi millionaires The real Joe Biden had been a great college footballer. He was a well built handsome well educated young man with a happy family with three small children. Biden was a very Brachycephalic short solid faced and wide eyed individual. Some how, and for some reason, he ceased to exist on the world stage in 1971, when he was yanked from his own family, who were taken over by the long thin faced dark eyed imposter, during 1972, for that imposters campaign. There are few men on earth, who could have looked less like the real brachycephalic blue eyed Joe Biden, than this imposter, who won the seat in the senate in Joe Bidens name.



