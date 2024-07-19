BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christos Avatar: Awakening, Ascension, Exploration, Ashayana Deane, 12 strand DNA Jesus (links below) TruthStream #274
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
4 views • 10 months ago

TruthStream links https://linktr.ee/truthstream

https://christosavatar.com/

https://www.arhayas.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@AWAKEninConsciousness

http://www.levashov.info/English/books-eng.html

Welcome to Christos Avatar, a sacred online space dedicated to the exploration of spiritual awakening, spiritual ascension, and the extraordinary realms beyond our earthly existence. Here, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional understanding, delving into the depths of consciousness and embracing the mysteries of the universe.


► Spiritual Awakening, Ascension

► Starseeds, Indigo Children, Aliens

► God, Angels, Fallen Angels

► Anunnaki, Reptilians, Hybrids

► Lemuria, Atlantis, Forbidden History

► Unity & Christ Consciousness

► Multiverse, Dimensions, Star Gates

► Chakras, Merkaba, Kundalini

awakeningascensionexplorationashayana deanechristos avatar
