pt. 2 The "One minute" Version!

Watch @ 1.75 speed-setting. Understand: This has been recorded 'Off the top-of-my-head'... No pre-written script. I do this because I think it honestly communicates more to you 'From the heart.' ..And Universal Consciousness="What we have---to communicate" -communication!

A short "minute" text version of what has been discussed for a week by the re-seated Arizona State National Assembly: Don't know how things are being experienced with you all... but has been 2 years since seeing many of these old acquaintances... DEFINITELY they have turned 'the LIBERALISTS' and have opposing OPINIONS stronger than before and pushing thru. (Must be careful what we say!! Me not used to that!!!!! Those who took the CLOT [almost all] shot don't look too well... 'course they think it is mere aging {some are merely in late 20s}... as they have been told by TPTB/W) I see this in others too.

ThePowersThatBe/Were are definitely getting MANY to be MORE divided!!!!





Re: "Benefits of being an American. No taxes. No drivers license, honest courts, etc." That is a very touchy subject & a Can-of-Worms. Most will expect this to be 'in effect' NOW or soon. When we tell them "That will be in:" 2 days/2 weeks/2 months/2 years/2 decades IF ENOUGH OF US SIGN-UP/Record AS NATIONALS... it makes us look poorly...[It takes way more than 10 minutes to explain your way out of THAT one!] That is why: I have been merely reporting in my videos "What I have found via personal experience" or experience of those I personally know. (I Am sorry, I can not say/insinuate like some in the Assembly: That this is currently true: No taxes. No drivers license, honest courts, etc. )





https://usawatchdog.com/omniwar-weaponization-of-everything-catherine-austin-fitts/ : "Mankind is under attack from all angles, and it’s not simply to control us but to kill us too."

Are Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Alex Soros, etc., actually in-the-right? -That THEY BEST "legally" kill off most CITIZEN-slaves in order to SAVE the Insurance in-Corporation/Central Bank/inner City of London! Perhaps, this alone, should make the wiser of you want to lawfully Record as a National!

..Certainly not a PERSON, LBGTxyz, or U.S. CITIZEN.

In case you missed this one: https://annavonreitz.com/centralbanks.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/worldfinancesinfiveminutes.pdf