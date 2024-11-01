Updated HPA system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My updated high pressure aeroponics. I made a mistake with the time I planted the Roma tomatoes. I said that it was oct 14 but it was before that by a couple of weeks.
You see wires on top of the grow chamber this is how I hang my spray heads
The nutrients that I couldn't remember the name of is Masterblend 4-18-38
Cover photo is the bottom side of grow chamber lid representing the hanging spray heads. It's resting on the 2X4 in the picture.