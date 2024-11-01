Updated HPA system

My updated high pressure aeroponics. I made a mistake with the time I planted the Roma tomatoes. I said that it was oct 14 but it was before that by a couple of weeks.

You see wires on top of the grow chamber this is how I hang my spray heads

The nutrients that I couldn't remember the name of is Masterblend 4-18-38

Cover photo is the bottom side of grow chamber lid representing the hanging spray heads. It's resting on the 2X4 in the picture.