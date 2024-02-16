Faith In Government: Rekt

Dems are now screwed; they have become ‘THE MAN’ they once beheld.

The biggest casualty for us is that faith in government has been destroyed.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 16 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4drpv3-new-video-blows-up-the-entire-hoax-ep.-2189-02162024.html