Solar Eclipse - Another “Scientific” Theory Shattered Into a Million Pieces
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
1 week ago

…. meanwhile, there’s a food scientist out there with the nerve to call himself a scientist, but he keeps his head buried in the sand on any and all things having to do with the true nature of where we live and the true nature of our origin. 
When we know that water always seeks it’s  level and we know earth is 71% water, we can scientifically & logically conclude that the earth is level.  Occam’s Razor tells us as much.  
How do you reason with someone that cannot acknowledge the basic fundamental physics of water?    
This is why we say there is nothing to debate, the spinning ball earth theory proponents are incapable of even acknowledging the most simple principles of physics, making it impossible for them to in anyway, constructively contribute to any type of logical discussion.  
They simply cannot acknowledge such things, or their argument is over before it even begins…so all they can literally do, is ignore the issue, offering absolutely nothing but pseudoscience and abstract mathematical modeling based on man made faulty assumptions, nothing more. … such as “ok, we know there’s a shadow cast on the moon during a solar eclipse, so based on that, yadda yadda yadda”… you’re going to be wrong no matter how good the fundamental modeling equations are, because your starting point was utter bs,
At the very least, such a non critical thinking  mind should never have the audacity to refer to themselves as a “scientist”,  not when every bit of so called evidence that they rely on is 100% fake science, which is called pseudoscience… I point that out before someone asks. “what’s wrong with pseudoscience, it’s still a form of science, obviously”?  
Such is the world that people like this food scientist perpetuate and promote, which is equivalent to spitting in God’s face, as they ignore no less than 200 Bible verses that contradict their absurd spinning ball earth claim. 
Yet this guy purposely leads his entire audience astray, day after day, away from God, and delivers them into the arms of NASA, an agency that was founded by a 33rd degree free Mason, a black magician occultist,  a self professed satanist, and an actual WWll Nazi from Germany, brought over here during Operation Paperclip.

Well, I think the proper position to take on a man like this is quite simply, “fuck that guy”.   Tell him, “see ya, wouldn’t want to be ya”.   And then add to that a polite, “go fuck your mother”, and be done with him, by golly. 

I’ll tell you how I really feel, next time.
Stay tuned. For the needle shall soon poke again.
Does this make me, a prick?  Well, it sure doesn’t make me a vagina.

Now, go take on the day already, you aren’t getting any younger, you know.   



